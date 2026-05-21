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Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 2.3 percent in Jan-Apr 2026

Thursday, 21 May 2026 14:10:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in April this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.08 billion, increasing by 4.5 percent compared to April 2025 and down by 5.8 percent compared to the previous month. In March, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 27.8 increase month on month.

In the January-April period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders increased by 2.3 percent year on year to $7.94 billion.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Production 

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