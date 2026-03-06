Taiwan’s basic metal output up 2.65 percent in Jan 2026 from Dec

Taiwan’s industrial production index in January this year dropped by 6.65 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 28.51 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month decreased by 0.08 percent month on month and increased by 22.70 percent year on year.

In the given month, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector increased by 2.65 percent and output of metal product manufacturing declined by 2.27 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in January output of the basic metal manufacturing sector was up by 4.88 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector increased by 14.19 percent.

Meanwhile, in January, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was up by 22.29 percent, while output in the automotive industry advanced by 14.66 percent, both year on year.