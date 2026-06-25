Taiwan’s basic metal output up 3.38 percent in May 2026 from Apr

Taiwan’s industrial production index in May this year increased by 8.03 percent compared to the previous month and by 11.78 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month increased by 1.55 percent month on month and by 11.42 percent year on year.

In the given month, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector rose by 3.38 percent and output of metal product manufacturing increased by 7.74 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in May output of the basic metal manufacturing sector was up by 8.19 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector advanced by 18.76 percent.

Meanwhile, in May, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry rose by 10.68 percent, while output in the automotive industry moved up by 2.44 percent, both year on year.