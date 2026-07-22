Taiwan's basic metal export orders up 5.8 percent in January-June 2026

According to statistics released by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, the country's export orders for basic metals and basic metal products totaled $2.19 billion in June this year, increasing by 1.6 percent month on month and by 16.5 percent year on year. In May, Taiwan's export orders for basic metals and basic metal products had amounted to $2.16 billion.

In the January-June period, the country's export orders for basic metals and basic metal products increased by 5.8 percent year on year to $12.30 billion.