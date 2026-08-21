Taiwan's basic metal export orders up 8.4 percent in January-July 2026

According to statistics released by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, the country's export orders for basic metals and basic metal products totaled $2.35 billion in July this year, increasing by 7.3 percent month on month and by 24.3 percent year on year. In June, Taiwan's export orders for basic metals and basic metal products had amounted to $2.19 billion.

In the January-July period, the country's export orders for basic metals and basic metal products increased by 8.4 percent year on year to $14.65 billion.