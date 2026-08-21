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Taiwan's basic metal export orders up 8.4 percent in January-July 2026

Friday, 21 August 2026 12:17:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to statistics released by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, the country's export orders for basic metals and basic metal products totaled $2.35 billion in July this year, increasing by 7.3 percent month on month and by 24.3 percent year on year. In June, Taiwan's export orders for basic metals and basic metal products had amounted to $2.19 billion.

In the January-July period, the country's export orders for basic metals and basic metal products increased by 8.4 percent year on year to $14.65 billion.

Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Production 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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