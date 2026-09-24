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Taiwan's basic metal output down 8.16 percent in August 2026 from July

Thursday, 24 September 2026 15:55:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Taiwan's industrial production index increased by 1.85 percent month on month and by 23.47 percent year on year in August this year, according to the country's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan's seasonally adjusted industrial production index rose by 0.85 percent month on month and by 23.8 percent year on year.

In the given month, output in the country's basic metal manufacturing sector decreased by 8.16 percent month on month, while fabricated metal product manufacturing output moved down by 1.84 percent. On a year-on-year basis, basic metal manufacturing output rose by 0.36 percent and fabricated metal product manufacturing output increased by 30.03 percent.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's machinery and equipment manufacturing output was up by 18.65 percent year on year in August, while automotive industry output fell by 4.23 percent.

Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Production 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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