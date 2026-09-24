Taiwan's basic metal output down 8.16 percent in August 2026 from July

Taiwan's industrial production index increased by 1.85 percent month on month and by 23.47 percent year on year in August this year, according to the country's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan's seasonally adjusted industrial production index rose by 0.85 percent month on month and by 23.8 percent year on year.

In the given month, output in the country's basic metal manufacturing sector decreased by 8.16 percent month on month, while fabricated metal product manufacturing output moved down by 1.84 percent. On a year-on-year basis, basic metal manufacturing output rose by 0.36 percent and fabricated metal product manufacturing output increased by 30.03 percent.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's machinery and equipment manufacturing output was up by 18.65 percent year on year in August, while automotive industry output fell by 4.23 percent.