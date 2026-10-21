Taiwan's basic metal export orders up 12.7 percent in January-September 2026

According to statistics released by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, the country's export orders for basic metals and basic metal products totaled $2.43 billion in September this year, increasing by four percent month on month and by 29.7 percent year on year. In August, Taiwan's export orders for basic metals and basic metal products had amounted to $2.34 billion.

In the January-September period, the country's export orders for basic metals and basic metal products increased by 12.7 percent year on year to $19.42 billion.