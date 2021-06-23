Taiwan’s basic metal output up 3.97 percent in May from April

Wednesday, 23 June 2021 16:39:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in May this year increased by 4.31 percent compared to April and was up by 16.51 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in May rose by 2.25 percent compared to the previous month and advanced by 16.12 percent year on year.

In May this year, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector was up by 3.97 percent and output of metal product manufacturing increased by 1.65 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in May output of the basic metal manufacturing sector rose by 24.22 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector increased by 32.51 percent.

Meanwhile, in May this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry advanced by 33.42 percent, while output in the automotive industry was up by 49.81 percent, both year on year.