Taiwan’s basic metal output up 3.66 percent in October from September

Monday, 23 November 2020 16:30:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in October this year decreased by 1.40 percent compared to September and was up by 7.06 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in October fell by 0.56 percent compared to the previous month and advanced by 7.56 percent year on year.

In October this year, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector was up by 3.66 percent and output of metal product manufacturing decreased by 3.68 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in October this year output of the basic metal manufacturing sector rose by 7.52 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector increased by 2.74 percent.

Meanwhile, in October this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry contracted by 0.21 percent, while output in the automotive industry was up by 1.05 percent, both year on year.