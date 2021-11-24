Taiwan’s basic metal output up 3.39 percent in October from September

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 11:19:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in October this year decreased by 2.36 percent compared to September and was up by 11.25 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in October rose by 0.24 percent compared to the previous month and advanced by 12.28 percent year on year.

In October this year, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector was up by 3.39 percent and output of metal product manufacturing decreased by one percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in October output of the basic metal manufacturing sector rose by 9.02 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector increased by 10.06 percent.

Meanwhile, in October this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry advanced by 25.05 percent, while output in the automotive industry was up by 2.82 percent, both year on year.