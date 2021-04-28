Taiwan’s basic metal output up 18.36 percent in March from February

Wednesday, 28 April 2021 12:09:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in March this year increased by 28.01 percent compared to February and was up by 16.78 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in March fell by 1.05 percent compared to the previous month and advanced by 15.17 percent year on year.

In March this year, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector was up by 18.36 percent and output of metal product manufacturing increased by 41.45 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in March output of the basic metal manufacturing sector rose by 5.86 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector increased by 16.01 percent.

Meanwhile, in March this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry advanced by 21.48 percent, while output in the automotive industry was up by 20.78 percent, both year on year.