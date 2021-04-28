﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output up 18.36 percent in March from February

Wednesday, 28 April 2021 12:09:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s industrial production index in March this year increased by 28.01 percent compared to February and was up by 16.78 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in March fell by 1.05 percent compared to the previous month and advanced by 15.17 percent year on year.

In March this year, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector was up by 18.36 percent and output of metal product manufacturing increased by 41.45 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in March output of the basic metal manufacturing sector rose by 5.86 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector increased by 16.01 percent.

Meanwhile, in March this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry advanced by 21.48 percent, while output in the automotive industry was up by 20.78 percent, both year on year.


Tags: Taiwan  Southeast Asia  production  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

27  Apr

Hyundai Steel reports net profit for Q1, expects demand to increase
26  Apr

Hoa Phat Group’s net profit three times higher in Q1
21  Apr

Euro area construction output down 2.1 percent in February from January
21  Apr

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 32.5 percent in Q1
12  Apr

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 17.7 percent in Jan-Mar