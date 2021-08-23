Taiwan’s basic metal output up 1.60 percent in July from June

Monday, 23 August 2021 13:55:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in July this year decreased by 1.12 percent compared to June and was up by 13.93 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in July fell by 1.65 percent compared to the previous month and advanced by 15.26 percent year on year.

In July this year, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector was up by 1.60 percent and output of metal product manufacturing increased by 2.38 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in July output of the basic metal manufacturing sector rose by 28.79 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector increased by 22.43 percent.

Meanwhile, in July this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry advanced by 29.02 percent, while output in the automotive industry was up by 22.06 percent, both year on year.