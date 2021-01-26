﻿
English
Taiwan’s basic metal output up 10.26 percent in December from November

Tuesday, 26 January 2021 11:32:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s industrial production index in December last year increased by 5.22 percent compared to November and was up by 9.90 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in December rose by 1.93 percent compared to the previous month and advanced by 7.72 percent year on year.

In December last year, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector was up by 10.26 percent and output of metal product manufacturing increased by 15.07 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in December output of the basic metal manufacturing sector rose by 14.33 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector increased by 13.73 percent.

Meanwhile, in December last year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry advanced by 14.34 percent, while output in the automotive industry was up by 21.57 percent, both year on year.


Tags: Southeast Asia  production  Taiwan  |  similar articles »


