Taiwan’s basic metal output down 9.46 percent in January from December

Friday, 25 February 2022 14:02:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s industrial production index in January this year decreased by 1.29 percent compared to December and was up by 10.0 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in January rose by 3.44 percent compared to the previous month and advanced by 9.16 percent year on year.

In January this year, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector was down by 9.46 percent and output of metal product manufacturing decreased by 6.57 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in January output of the basic metal manufacturing sector fell by 13.71 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector decreased by 3.25 percent.

Meanwhile, in January this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry advanced by 12.97 percent, while output in the automotive industry was down by 4.28 percent, both year on year.


