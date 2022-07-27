Taiwan’s basic metal output down 9.44 percent in June from May

Wednesday, 27 July 2022 12:09:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in June this year increased by 0.89 percent compared to May and by 0.73 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month dropped by 0.41 percent compared to the previous month and was up by 1.18 percent year on year.

In June, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector moved down by 9.44 percent and output of metal product manufacturing rose by 8.38 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in the given month output of the basic metal manufacturing sector fell by 11.33 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector declined by 15.27 percent.

Meanwhile, in June this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was down by 2.83 percent, while output in the automotive industry advanced by 0.26 percent, both year on year.