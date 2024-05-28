Taiwan’s basic metal output down 4.5 percent in April from March

Tuesday, 28 May 2024 15:56:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in April this year decreased by 5.6 percent compared to March and went up by 14.6 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month went up by 0.5 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 12.8 percent year on year.

In April, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector decreased by 4.5 percent and output of metal product manufacturing went down by 2.8 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in the given month output of the basic metal manufacturing sector went down by 4.4 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector moved up by 9.1 percent.

Meanwhile, in April this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was up by 8.2 percent, while output in the automotive industry increased by 0.4 percent, both year on year.