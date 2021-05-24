Taiwan’s basic metal output down 4.41 percent in April from March

Monday, 24 May 2021 15:49:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in April this year decreased by 9.26 percent compared to March and was up by 13.62 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in April fell by 1.27 percent compared to the previous month and advanced by 12.68 percent year on year.

In April this year, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector was down by 4.41 percent and output of metal product manufacturing decreased by 7.34 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in April output of the basic metal manufacturing sector rose by 15.94 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector increased by 19.80 percent.

Meanwhile, in April this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry advanced by 26.03 percent, while output in the automotive industry was up by 33.76 percent, both year on year.