﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 4.41 percent in April from March

Monday, 24 May 2021 15:49:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s industrial production index in April this year decreased by 9.26 percent compared to March and was up by 13.62 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in April fell by 1.27 percent compared to the previous month and advanced by 12.68 percent year on year.

In April this year, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector was down by 4.41 percent and output of metal product manufacturing decreased by 7.34 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in April output of the basic metal manufacturing sector rose by 15.94 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector increased by 19.80 percent.

Meanwhile, in April this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry advanced by 26.03 percent, while output in the automotive industry was up by 33.76 percent, both year on year.


Tags: Taiwan  Southeast Asia  production  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21  May

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 44.5 percent in Jan-Apr
17  May

Taiwan-based CSC’s revenues increase slightly in January-April
14  May

Taiwan’s CSC to invest in plate rolling mill enhancement project
10  May

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 20.6 percent in January-April
28  Apr

Taiwan’s basic metal output up 18.36 percent in March from February