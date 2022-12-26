Taiwan’s basic metal output down 2.26 percent in Nov from Oct

Monday, 26 December 2022 13:41:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in November this year rose by 0.84 percent compared to October and declined by 5.26 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month decreased by 1.06 percent compared to the previous month and by 4.09 percent year on year.

In November, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector moved down by 2.26 percent and output of metal product manufacturing advanced by 4.64 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in the given month output of the basic metal manufacturing sector fell by 21.86 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector moved down by 9.67 percent.

Meanwhile, in November this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry declined by 13.68 percent, while output in the automotive industry increased by 6.03 percent, both year on year.