﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 1.43 percent in November from October

Friday, 25 December 2020 10:47:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s industrial production index in November this year increased by 1.40 percent compared to October and was up by 7.84 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in November rose by 1.30 percent compared to the previous month and advanced by 6.85 percent year on year.

In November this year, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector was down by 1.43 percent and output of metal product manufacturing increased by 3.83 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in November this year output of the basic metal manufacturing sector rose by 6.67 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector increased by 10.48 percent.

Meanwhile, in November this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry advanced by 13.77 percent, while output in the automotive industry was up by 12.84 percent, both year on year.


Tags: production  Southeast Asia  Taiwan  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24  Dec

Nippon Steel to acquire Thailand’s Siam Tinplate as subsidiary
23  Dec

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down four percent in Jan-Nov
18  Dec

Taiwan’s scrap imports up 8.6 percent in Jan-Nov
14  Dec

CISA questions BHP on soaring trend of iron ore prices  
14  Dec

Turkish motor vehicle output down 13.4 percent in January-November