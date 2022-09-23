﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 10.24 percent in August from July

Friday, 23 September 2022 14:10:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s industrial production index in August this year increased by 3.65 percent compared to July and by 3.68 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month declined by 0.64 percent compared to the previous month and was up by 2.87 percent year on year.

In August, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector moved down by 10.24 percent and output of metal product manufacturing rose by 2.25 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in the given month output of the basic metal manufacturing sector fell by 27.89 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector moved down by 11.66 percent.

Meanwhile, in August this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was down by 3.02 percent, while output in the automotive industry advanced by 9.37 percent, both year on year.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Production 

Similar articles

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 8.23 percent in July from June

24 Aug | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 9.44 percent in June from May

27 Jul | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output up 16.03 percent in March from February

25 Apr | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 5.01 percent in February from January

25 Mar | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 9.46 percent in January from December

25 Feb | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output up 0.09 percent in December from November

27 Jan | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 2.27 percent in November from October

23 Dec | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output up 3.39 percent in October from September

24 Nov | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output down 5.11 percent in September from August

26 Oct | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal output up 0.50 percent in August from July

27 Sep | Steel News