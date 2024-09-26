Taiwan’s basic metal output down 0.9 percent in August from July

Taiwan’s industrial production index in August this year increased by 7.5 percent compared to July and went up by 13.4 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month went up by 5.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 13.8 percent year on year.

In August, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector decreased by 0.9 percent and output of metal product manufacturing went up by 7.2 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in the given month output of the basic metal manufacturing sector fell by 4.4 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector moved up by 2.7 percent.

Meanwhile, in August this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was up by 3.9 percent, while output in the automotive industry decreased by 12.9 percent, both year on year.