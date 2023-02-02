Taiwan’s basic metal output down 0.14 percent in Dec from Nov

Thursday, 02 February 2023 13:08:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in December last year rose by 0.13 percent compared to November and declined by 8.40 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month decreased by 0.89 percent compared to the previous month and by 5.63 percent year on year.

In December, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector fell by 0.14 percent and output of metal product manufacturing decreased by 22.27 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in the given month output of the basic metal manufacturing sector dropped by 1.49 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector moved down by 14.90 percent.

Meanwhile, in December last year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry declined by 13.12 percent, while output in the automotive industry dropped by 1.05 percent, both year on year.