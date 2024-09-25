Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 0.4 percent in January-August

According to the statistics released by Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in August this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.03 billion, increasing by 0.2 percent compared to August 2023 and down by 6.2 percent compared to the previous month. In July, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 4.8 increase month on month.

In the January-August period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders rose by 0.4 percent year on year to $17.04 billion.