Severstal supplies steel for Kyrgyzstan’s first modular wind tower project

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced the start of steel sheet deliveries from Mill 5000 at its Kolpino production site for the manufacturing of modular steel towers destined for a wind power project in Kyrgyzstan.

More than 10,000 mt of rolled steel have already been shipped, marking a milestone as the first international wind energy project involving Russian steel.

Collaboration with VetroStroyDetal and Rosatom

The modular towers are being produced by VetroStroyDetal, a key Severstal partner since 2019. The wind farm’s construction is led by Rosatom Renewable Energy JSC, a subsidiary of the Russian state-owned Rosatom Corporation.

Severstal’s high-quality rolled steel will be used for tower sections that serve as the structural backbone of the wind power infrastructure. Modular tower construction offers advantages in logistics, installation speed, and cost efficiency, critical for projects in remote or mountainous regions like Issyk-Kul.

Wind farm details and timeline

The wind farm is located in Kok-Moinok, near Balykchy in Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul region. It will have an installed capacity of 100 MW, supporting Kyrgyzstan’s efforts to diversify its energy mix and expand renewable generation: