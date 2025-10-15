 |  Login 
Russia’s Severstal opens new production complex in Orel

Wednesday, 15 October 2025 15:10:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal Steel Solutions, part of the Severstal group, has inaugurated a major steel production complex in Orel, marking one of the largest industrial upgrades in the Russian fabrication sector. With a RUB 3.5 billion investment supported by Russia’s Industrial Development Fund, the new facility is set to triple service capacity and boost local employment.

Severstal’s 22,000 m2 production complex expands its Orel site’s fabrication capacity to 48,000 mt per year, including the new 32,000 mt output expected by 2028.

The project enables a full production cycle - from cutting rolled metal to applying final coatings - enhancing efficiency and product quality. Severstal emphasized that this investment strengthens its position in Russia’s rapidly developing industrial steel solutions market.

The Orel complex will employ 330 new workers initially, doubling the site’s workforce. By early 2026, employment will exceed 700 people, providing a major boost to the regional industrial labor market. Severstal stated that the plant’s advanced automation and local talent development programs will ensure sustainable workforce growth.


