Severstal restarts blast furnace No. 4 after major upgrade

Thursday, 28 August 2025 15:40:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has relaunched its modernized blast furnace No. 4, known as Vologzhanka, at the Cherepovets Iron and Steel Works (CherMK). The re-equipment project required RUB 22 billion ($273.95 million) in capital investment and marks a significant step in improving the company’s production efficiency and environmental performance.

The extensive overhaul is designed to extend the furnace’s operational cycle by at least 15 years, restore its design parameters, and secure stable, high-performance operations.

Key upgrades included:

  • replacement of the bell-less top charging system,
  • modernization of the cooling system and refractory lining,
  • overhaul of the air heater block,
  • renewal of the casting yard, including replacement of casting machines and aspiration system.

According to Severstal CEO Alexander Shevelev, the modernization allows for a higher share of iron ore pellets in the charge, lowering coke consumption. “This not only enhances economic efficiency, but also reduces the environmental impact, which is central to our long-term strategy,” he noted.


