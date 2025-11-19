 |  Login 
Russia’s Severstal completes major converter overhaul at CherMK

Wednesday, 19 November 2025 15:35:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced the completion of a key stage in its steelmaking modernization by finishing the major overhaul of converter No. 2 at the CherMK plant. The project, which included full lining replacement and performance improvements, was designed to ensure stable operations, minimize downtime and support the company’s long-term environmental commitments.

"The capital investment in the scheduled overhaul of converter No. 2 amounted to approximately RUB 80 million ($1 million). Particular attention was paid to the condition of the lining, the internal refractory layer that ensures the unit's thermal stability. Its durability directly impacts the unit's smooth operation and the stability of steel production," commented Evgeny Vinogradov, general director of Severstal's Russian Steel and Resource Assets Division.

The overhaul forms part of Severstal’s broader refurbishment program at CherMK. In 2025, the company completed a modernization cycle worth more than RUB 7.5 billion ($92.98 million), during which all three converters at the plant were replaced.


