Severstal completes major overhaul of hot rolling mills

Friday, 19 September 2025 11:13:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced the successful completion of a major overhaul of its hot rolling mills 1700 and 2800 at its CherMK plant. The upgrade is designed to ensure higher reliability, optimize costs, and guarantee the production of high-strength steel grades, including its POWERS branded steels, which are widely used in construction and mechanical engineering.

The repair operations targeted key hot rolling units within Severstal’s flat rolled product line. According to Sergey Dobrodey, director of repairs for Severstal’s Russian Steel and Resource Assets Division, the overhaul will secure long-term reliability and productivity, ensuring the mills can operate continuously despite volatile market conditions.

Project scope

The project included repairs to refractory linings of continuous furnaces, essential for heating billets before rolling. Additional improvements involved descaling furnaces and insulating bottom pipes, steps that will enhance energy efficiency and lower natural gas consumption.

These efforts align with Severstal’s strategy to reduce operating costs while delivering products that meet modern steel grade requirements demanded by customers.


