 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > S....

S. Africa launches AD investigation into color coated steel from China

Monday, 22 December 2025 14:16:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC) of South Africa has announced that it has launched an antidumping (AD) investigation into color coated steel from China.

The investigation was launched upon the request of domestic producers ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA) and SAFAL Steel Pty, alleging that the products in question have been dumped and have caused material injury to the domestic industry. The investigation will cover the period between May 1, 2024, and April 30, 2025. In order to assess the injury, the commission will also examine the period between May 1, 2022, and April 30, 2025. The current dumping rate is 51.0 percent.

The subject product is described as flat rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, of a width of 600 mm or more, clad, plated or coated, painted, varnished or coated with plastics under the codes 7210.70.20, 7210.70.30, 7210.70.40, and 7210.70.90.


Tags: Coated Flats S. Africa South Africa Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Turkey slaps AD duties on tinplate from five countries

22 Dec | Steel News

US flat steel prices up ahead of US Christmas holiday, January scrap supports

19 Dec | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices stable, supported by higher HRC futures prices

19 Dec | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG offers move sideways, local prices posts slight declines

19 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 51, 2025

18 Dec | Flats and Slab

US flat steel prices continue up on local demand; stronger December and January scrap supportive

12 Dec | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices soften, demand weak due to offseason

12 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 50, 2025

11 Dec | Flats and Slab

Brazil’s HDG export prices slip to $840/mt

11 Dec | Flats and Slab

ArcelorMittal Poland completes modernization at galvanizing line No. 2, begins Optigal® coating production

10 Dec | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Pre-Painted Cut-To-Length Sheet
Thickness:  0.25 - 2 mm
Width:  700 - 1,300 mm
Length:  400 - 3,000 mm
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer
Prepainted Coil
Thickness:  0.25 - 1.2 mm
Width:  700 - 1,300 mm
Coil:   R
DX51D+Z - DX52D+Z - DX53D+Z - DX54D+Z S220GD+Z - S250GD+Z - S280GD+Z - S320GD+Z -S350GD+Z
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer
Prepainted Deck Sheet
Thickness:  0.3 - 1.2 mm
Width:  860 - 1,050 mm
Length:  500 - 12,000 mm
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer