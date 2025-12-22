S. Africa launches AD investigation into color coated steel from China

The International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC) of South Africa has announced that it has launched an antidumping (AD) investigation into color coated steel from China.

The investigation was launched upon the request of domestic producers ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA) and SAFAL Steel Pty, alleging that the products in question have been dumped and have caused material injury to the domestic industry. The investigation will cover the period between May 1, 2024, and April 30, 2025. In order to assess the injury, the commission will also examine the period between May 1, 2022, and April 30, 2025. The current dumping rate is 51.0 percent.

The subject product is described as flat rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, of a width of 600 mm or more, clad, plated or coated, painted, varnished or coated with plastics under the codes 7210.70.20, 7210.70.30, 7210.70.40, and 7210.70.90.