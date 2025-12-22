Turkey slaps AD duties on tinplate from five countries

According to a statement published in the country’s Official Gazette, Turkey has announced its final decision regarding the antidumping investigation on tin-plated rolled flat steel from Germany, China, Japan, South Korea and Serbia.

The investigation, which covers the period between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2023, found that tinplate imported from the given five countries was dumped and injured the local industry. As a result, the antidumping duties to be applied on the given products, calculated as a percentage of the CIF price, are in the table below.

Country Company Measures against dumping (Percentage of the CIF price) Germany Thyssenkrupp Rasselstein GmbH 5.53 Others 11.05 China Handan Jintai Packing Material Co., Ltd. 24.83 Handan Steel Group Hengshui Cold Rolling Steel Co., Ltd. 23.88 Jiangsu Suxun New Material Co., Ltd. 24.73 Others 50.08 South Korea KG Dongbu Steel Co., Ltd 12.54 Others 16.28 Japan Nippon Steel Corporation 20.29 Others 43.37 Serbia HBIS Group Serbia Iron&Steel d.o.o. Beograd 15.43 Others 36.87

The products subject to the investigation fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210.11.00, 7210.12.20, 7210.90.40, 7212.10.10, 7212.10.90 and 7212.40.20.

In 2024, Turkey’s imports of tinplate amounted to 48,391 mt from Germany, 46,347 mt from China, 4,449 mt from South Korea, 81 mt from Japan, and 3,508 mt from Serbia.