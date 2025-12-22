 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey...

Turkey slaps AD duties on tinplate from five countries

Monday, 22 December 2025 11:14:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a statement published in the country’s Official Gazette, Turkey has announced its final decision regarding the antidumping investigation on tin-plated rolled flat steel from Germany, China, Japan, South Korea and Serbia.

The investigation, which covers the period between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2023, found that tinplate imported from the given five countries was dumped and injured the local industry. As a result, the antidumping duties to be applied on the given products, calculated as a percentage of the CIF price, are in the table below.

Country Company Measures against dumping (Percentage of the CIF price)
Germany Thyssenkrupp Rasselstein GmbH 5.53
Others 11.05

 

 

 

China

 Handan Jintai Packing Material Co., Ltd. 24.83

Handan Steel Group Hengshui Cold

Rolling Steel Co., Ltd.

 23.88
Jiangsu Suxun New Material Co., Ltd. 24.73
Others 50.08
South Korea KG Dongbu Steel Co., Ltd 12.54
Others 16.28
Japan Nippon Steel Corporation 20.29
Others 43.37

 

Serbia

 HBIS Group Serbia Iron&Steel d.o.o. Beograd 15.43
Others 36.87

The products subject to the investigation fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210.11.00, 7210.12.20, 7210.90.40, 7212.10.10, 7212.10.90 and 7212.40.20.

In 2024, Turkey’s imports of tinplate amounted to 48,391 mt from Germany, 46,347 mt from China, 4,449 mt from South Korea, 81 mt from Japan, and 3,508 mt from Serbia.


Tags: Coated Flats Turkey Europe Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

S. Africa launches AD investigation into color coated steel from China

22 Dec | Steel News

US flat steel prices up ahead of US Christmas holiday, January scrap supports

19 Dec | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices stable, supported by higher HRC futures prices

19 Dec | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG offers move sideways, local prices posts slight declines

19 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 51, 2025

18 Dec | Flats and Slab

US flat steel prices continue up on local demand; stronger December and January scrap supportive

12 Dec | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices soften, demand weak due to offseason

12 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 50, 2025

11 Dec | Flats and Slab

Brazil’s HDG export prices slip to $840/mt

11 Dec | Flats and Slab

ArcelorMittal Poland completes modernization at galvanizing line No. 2, begins Optigal® coating production

10 Dec | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Pre-Painted Cut-To-Length Sheet
Thickness:  0.25 - 2 mm
Width:  700 - 1,300 mm
Length:  400 - 3,000 mm
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer
Prepainted Coil
Thickness:  0.25 - 1.2 mm
Width:  700 - 1,300 mm
Coil:   R
DX51D+Z - DX52D+Z - DX53D+Z - DX54D+Z S220GD+Z - S250GD+Z - S280GD+Z - S320GD+Z -S350GD+Z
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer
Prepainted Deck Sheet
Thickness:  0.3 - 1.2 mm
Width:  860 - 1,050 mm
Length:  500 - 12,000 mm
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer