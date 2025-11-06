Severstal completes major electric arc furnace overhaul at CherMK

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced the completion of its autumn overhaul program for the electric steel production chain at its Cherepovets Iron and Steel Works (CherMK) facility.

The large-scale maintenance included comprehensive works on electric arc furnace No. 1, ladle furnace No. 2, and the continuous casting machine, forming the core of the company’s electric steelmaking route.

According to Severstal, the overhaul covered several key components such as replacement of the furnace flue, modernization of the slag corridor, and repair and recalibration of power and electrical systems. In total, the company invested RUB 160.3 million ($1.8 million) in the program.

“The overhaul of the electric arc furnace complex is aimed at increasing the technical availability of the units, improving working conditions, and ensuring compliance with environmental standards,” said Evgeny Vinogradov, general director of Severstal’s Russian Steel and Resource Assets Division.