 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Severstal...

Severstal completes major electric arc furnace overhaul at CherMK

Thursday, 06 November 2025 14:37:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced the completion of its autumn overhaul program for the electric steel production chain at its Cherepovets Iron and Steel Works (CherMK) facility.

The large-scale maintenance included comprehensive works on electric arc furnace No. 1, ladle furnace No. 2, and the continuous casting machine, forming the core of the company’s electric steelmaking route.

According to Severstal, the overhaul covered several key components such as replacement of the furnace flue, modernization of the slag corridor, and repair and recalibration of power and electrical systems. In total, the company invested RUB 160.3 million ($1.8 million) in the program.

“The overhaul of the electric arc furnace complex is aimed at increasing the technical availability of the units, improving working conditions, and ensuring compliance with environmental standards,” said Evgeny Vinogradov, general director of Severstal’s Russian Steel and Resource Assets Division.


Tags: Russia CIS Steelmaking Severstal 

Similar articles

Russia’s Severstal launches first stage of new rolling mill in Cherepovets

03 Nov | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal opens new production complex in Orel

15 Oct | Steel News

Severstal supplies steel for Kyrgyzstan’s first modular wind tower project

08 Oct | Steel News

Severstal completes major overhaul of hot rolling mills

19 Sep | Steel News

Severstal commissions gas cleaning system for electric arc furnace No. 5

05 Sep | Steel News

Severstal restarts blast furnace No. 4 after major upgrade

28 Aug | Steel News

Severstal installs world’s largest ball mills for new pellet complex

14 Aug | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal develops new technology to cut steel waste

29 Jul | Steel News

Severstal’s sales revenue falls in H1 2025, sales volume rises

22 Jul | Steel News

Severstal launches new piling pipe line in Russia’s Vologda region

24 Jun | Steel News