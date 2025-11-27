Russia’s Severstal completes major seasonal blast furnace repairs at CherMK

Russian steelmaker Severstal has finalized a comprehensive seasonal overhaul of several blast furnaces at its CherMK site. According to the company, blast furnaces Nos. 2, 3 and 5 were restored to their intended design parameters under operating conditions, ensuring stable and efficient production performance.
The company highlighted that ensuring maximum equipment availability remains a top priority. The condition of large-scale units such as blast furnaces has a direct impact on production efficiency and environmental indicators. For the 2025 fall repair cycle alone, Severstal allocated over RUB 250 million ($3.18 million), underscoring the importance of the seasonal maintenance program.