Russia’s Severstal develops new technology to cut steel waste

Russian steel producer Severstal has unveiled a new sheet cutting technology at a project competition. The company stated that its innovative software solution, OmniCroy, will transform sheet metal cutting processes by leveraging advanced algorithms to optimize material usage and reduce production costs. Developed for automated cutting operations, OmniCroy can save up to 4,000 mt of metal annually, significantly decreasing industrial waste and boosting overall production efficiency.

Cost reduction with precision

Calculations show that a plant consuming 7,245 mt of metal per year could achieve material savings worth up to RUB 282 million by implementing OmniCroy. This financial efficiency is directly linked to a 10 percent increase in cutting accuracy, raising performance from 73 percent to 83 percent compared to conventional cutting techniques.

According to Andrey Baranov, head of the design center at Severstal, the company sees OmniCroy as more than a cost-saving tool: “The system not only enhances economic performance by reducing metal waste but also serves as a scalable, replicable solution across industries”.

Further development of the project is planned for 6-8 months. The immediate plans include testing at the site of the production partner Severstal and expanding the functionality for work in related industries.