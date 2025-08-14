 |  Login 
Severstal installs world’s largest ball mills for new pellet complex

Thursday, 14 August 2025 16:28:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has taken a major step in its environmental and production strategy by beginning the installation of the world’s largest dry-grinding ball mills at its new iron ore pellet production complex in Cherepovets. The complex, designed to annually process 10 million mt of pellets, will replace older sintering technology with more efficient and eco-friendly methods.

Project progress and key components

The three ball mills - each with a 6.7-meter diameter and over 13 meters in length - are the largest of their kind worldwide. These massive machines are designed for drying and dry grinding iron ore using grinding balls. Alongside the ball mills, construction crews are installing other main process equipment, including roasting machines, pelletizers, and vertical mills. Over 30 percent of the metal structures are already in place. Auxiliary infrastructure, such as galleries and raw material supply conveyors, is also under construction, with modernization efforts ongoing to improve raw material flow.

“The installation of three ball mills is the most important and complex operation to date. Despite industry challenges, we remain committed to key environmental projects and reducing our environmental footprint,” Alexander Shevelev, Severstal CEO, stated, highlighting the significance of this milestone.

Environmental shift: moving away from sintering

The new pellet complex will replace outdated sintering technology, significantly lowering emissions. As part of Russia’s federal Clean Air project, three sintering machines at Cherepovets were decommissioned in 2024. The remaining four will be shut down by early 2027 after the new facility becomes operational.

The launch is scheduled for the second half of 2026, marking a pivotal moment in Severstal’s transition to cleaner production methods.


Tags: Pellet Iron Ore Raw Mat Russia CIS Steelmaking Severstal 

