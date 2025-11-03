Russia’s Severstal launches first stage of new rolling mill in Cherepovets

Russia-based steelmaker Severstal has officially commissioned the first phase of its new rolling mill at its Cherepovets subsidiary CherMK, marking a major step forward in the company’s long-term modernization program. The RUB 15 billion ($185.30 million) investment represents one of Severstal’s most ambitious projects to date, according to the steelmaker.

Design capacity to reach 900,000 mt

The new 170 Mill is designed to produce up to 900,000 mt of rolled products annually once its second production line is complete, specializing in high-carbon wire rod production. This will enable Severstal to fully meet the needs of Severstal-Metiz, its primary downstream processor, ensuring precise surface quality, optimized metal microstructure and a diversified product mix.

Second phase and capacity redistribution

The second phase is scheduled for launch in the first half of 2026. Once fully operational, the new rolling mill will optimize production flows within CherMK’s long and tubular product divisions, taking over part of the output previously handled by Mill 250.

This strategic realignment will not only increase throughput but also enhance product specialization and process stability across Severstal’s integrated production chain.