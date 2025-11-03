 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Russia’s...

Russia’s Severstal launches first stage of new rolling mill in Cherepovets

Monday, 03 November 2025 12:31:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russia-based steelmaker Severstal has officially commissioned the first phase of its new rolling mill at its Cherepovets subsidiary CherMK, marking a major step forward in the company’s long-term modernization program. The RUB 15 billion ($185.30 million) investment represents one of Severstal’s most ambitious projects to date, according to the steelmaker.

Design capacity to reach 900,000 mt

The new 170 Mill is designed to produce up to 900,000 mt of rolled products annually once its second production line is complete, specializing in high-carbon wire rod production. This will enable Severstal to fully meet the needs of Severstal-Metiz, its primary downstream processor, ensuring precise surface quality, optimized metal microstructure and a diversified product mix.

Second phase and capacity redistribution

The second phase is scheduled for launch in the first half of 2026. Once fully operational, the new rolling mill will optimize production flows within CherMK’s long and tubular product divisions, taking over part of the output previously handled by Mill 250.

This strategic realignment will not only increase throughput but also enhance product specialization and process stability across Severstal’s integrated production chain.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Russia CIS Steelmaking Severstal 

Similar articles

Local Chinese longs prices edge up amid lower stocks, further rises doubtful

03 Nov | Longs and Billet

Wire rod prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 44, 2025

31 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkey nears exhaustion of EU long steel import quotas for Q4

31 Oct | Steel News

European longs prices continue to follow different trends

31 Oct | Longs and Billet

Japan’s steel exports down 4.3 percent in January-September 2025

31 Oct | Steel News

US import long steel pricing stable to up on limited supply amid steady but slow domestic demand

30 Oct | Longs and Billet

US domestic rebar and wire rod prices remain flat as import prices inch higher, increases seen likely soon

30 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkish mills attempt to maintain longs export prices, while international buyers exert pressure for further discounts

30 Oct | Longs and Billet

Romanian longs steel prices stable amid weak demand and tight liquidity

30 Oct | Longs and Billet

Mood in ex-China wire rod market much better, but prices do not change much

30 Oct | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

Wire Rod
Diameter:  6 - 16 mm
TS708/S420/B420C/B420B
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Wire Rod
Diameter:  5.5 - 28 mm
EN 10016-2 AISI1006/1008/1010/1012/1015/1017
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Wire Rod
Diameter:  5.5 - 16 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer