Voestalpine subsidiary commissions Danieli for wire rod mill upgrade

Friday, 19 December 2025 12:33:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies has announced that Austria-based steel producer Voestalpine’s subsidiary Voestalpine Wire Rod Austria has commissioned the plantmaker to carry out a major upgrade of its premium-quality wire rod mill located in the Donawitz plant. The project is scheduled to be commissioned by early 2027.

According to Danieli, the upgraded mill will be capable of processing 180 mm square billets and 205 mm round billets, expanding beyond the current 150 mm square billet configuration.

In addition, the plantmaker noted that the new layout has been designed with future scalability, enabling a subsequent extension to handle round billet formats of up to 230 mm in diameter, should Voestalpine move forward with further capacity or product mix adjustments.

Danieli stated that the modernization will be executed through two scheduled shutdowns, allowing the producer to maintain continuity of supply while implementing the new equipment and configurations.

The Donawitz wire rod mill was originally supplied by Danieli in 2015, and the current project represents a continuation of the longstanding technical cooperation between the two companies.


