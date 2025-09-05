Severstal commissions gas cleaning system for electric arc furnace No. 5

Russian steelmaker Severstal has commissioned a new gas cleaning system for electric arc furnace No. 5 at its Cherepovets Metallurgical Plant (CherMK), the company’s main asset. The project forms part of a re-equipment program for the foundry complex, with total investments exceeding RUB 1 billion.

Big investment for modernization

About 25 percent of the investment was allocated to the gas cleaning system. It achieves a cleaning efficiency of up to 20 mg/m³, ensuring compliance with hygienic standards in the working area and improving air quality at the plant. The electric arc furnace No. 5 has a working volume capable of processing up to six mt of liquid metal.

According to Evgeny Vinogradov, general director of Severstal Russian Steel and resource assets, the project reflects the company’s focus on modernization and efficiency.