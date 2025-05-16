 |  Login 
Severstal plans to increase structural steel production to 178,000 mt

Friday, 16 May 2025 17:24:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

At a meeting with representatives of steel construction companies, Russian steelmaker Severstal has expressed its intention to increase its capacity of annual structural steel production to 178,000 mt by 2028 in order to serve the steel construction market.

Dmitry Manakov, director of Severstal Steel Solutions, summed up the results of 2024 at the meeting, stating that the company integrated two new plants in Obninsk and Tula, boosting its production capacity by 50,000 mt. The company also acquired the Cherepovets Metal Structures Plant at the beginning of last year and began its renovation. “A large investment project for the construction of a modern production complex for structural steel, which was launched in Orel in 2025, is nearing completion in the third quarter of 2025. After the launch, the total capacity of the Orel site will be 48,000 mt,” stated Manakov.

The company’s investments in structural steel production have surpassed RUB 4.5 billion so far. Severstal stated that, when the crisis between Russia and Ukraine is over, the use of metal structures will allow developers to take advantage of new opportunities.


