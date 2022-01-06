﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Semiconductor chip shortage crisis expected to last beyond 2022

Thursday, 06 January 2022 11:48:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based consultancy firm Roland Berger has stated that the global semiconductor chip shortage is expected to last beyond 2022 and will continue for several years. Semiconductor chip demand is likely to continue to outstrip supply in 2022, the firm noted.

The biggest shortages are seen in older generation chips, on which the automotive industry is reliant, but additional manufacturing capacities are mainly being built up for newer generation chips. Hence, the capacity expansions that have been announced are not enough to meet demand.

According to Roland Berger’s analysis, chip demand will increase by 17 percent per year from 2020 to 2022, though production capacity will rise by only six percent per year. In addition, some car manufacturers are overstocking semiconductor chips. In the short term, this aggravates the supply shortage even more.


Tags: automotive  Europe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

06 Jan

Automotive sales in Turkey down 4.6 percent in 2021
23 Dec

European commercial vehicle registrations up 11.5 percent in Jan-Nov
22 Dec

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 13.5 percent in November
14 Dec

Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 2.6 percent in January-November
13 Dec

Turkish motor vehicle output down 0.3 percent in January-November