Semiconductor chip shortage crisis expected to last beyond 2022

Thursday, 06 January 2022 11:48:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based consultancy firm Roland Berger has stated that the global semiconductor chip shortage is expected to last beyond 2022 and will continue for several years. Semiconductor chip demand is likely to continue to outstrip supply in 2022, the firm noted.

The biggest shortages are seen in older generation chips, on which the automotive industry is reliant, but additional manufacturing capacities are mainly being built up for newer generation chips. Hence, the capacity expansions that have been announced are not enough to meet demand.

According to Roland Berger’s analysis, chip demand will increase by 17 percent per year from 2020 to 2022, though production capacity will rise by only six percent per year. In addition, some car manufacturers are overstocking semiconductor chips. In the short term, this aggravates the supply shortage even more.