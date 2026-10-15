Saudi Steel Pipe secures another oil and gas pipe contract from Aramco

Saudi Arabia-based Saudi Steel Pipe Company (SSP), operating under the TenarisSaudiSteelPipes brand, has announced that it has secured an order worth approximately SAR 177 million ($47.19 million) from Saudi Aramco for the supply of oil and gas steel pipes.

The contract runs for up to 12 months, with its financial impact expected to be reflected in the company's results in the second half of 2027.

As SteelOrbis previously reported, the company secured oil and gas pipe supply contracts with Aramco worth SAR 127 million ($33.86 million), SAR 65 million ($17.33 million) and SAR 72.8 million ($19.4 million), reported in March, June and September this year, respectively, with all expected to contribute to its financial results in the first half of 2027.