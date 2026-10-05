Arabian Pipes signs two more steel pipe contracts with Saudi Aramco

Saudi Arabia-based steel pipe producer Arabian Pipes Company has announced that it has signed two contracts with Saudi Aramco for the manufacture and supply of steel pipes, with a combined value of approximately SAR 199 million ($53.1 million).

The first contract, signed on September 28, is valued at approximately SAR 96 million ($25.6 million) and has a duration of 10 months. Arabian Pipes expects the financial impact of this agreement to be reflected in its results from the fourth quarter of 2026 through the second quarter of 2027.

On October 1, Arabian Pipes signed another contract with Saudi Aramco for the manufacture and supply of steel pipes. The second agreement is worth approximately SAR 103 million ($27.5 million) and also has a duration of 10 months.

According to the company's disclosure, the financial impact of the second contract is expected to be reflected in Arabian Pipes' results in the second and third quarters of 2027.

On September 15, Arabian Pipes Company signed a contract worth approximately SAR 19 million ($5.1 million) with Saudi Aramco for the coating of steel pipes, as SteelOrbis previously reported.