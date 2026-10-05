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Arabian Pipes signs two more steel pipe contracts with Saudi Aramco

Monday, 05 October 2026 11:52:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Saudi Arabia-based steel pipe producer Arabian Pipes Company has announced that it has signed two contracts with Saudi Aramco for the manufacture and supply of steel pipes, with a combined value of approximately SAR 199 million ($53.1 million).

The first contract, signed on September 28, is valued at approximately SAR 96 million ($25.6 million) and has a duration of 10 months. Arabian Pipes expects the financial impact of this agreement to be reflected in its results from the fourth quarter of 2026 through the second quarter of 2027.

On October 1, Arabian Pipes signed another contract with Saudi Aramco for the manufacture and supply of steel pipes. The second agreement is worth approximately SAR 103 million ($27.5 million) and also has a duration of 10 months.

According to the company's disclosure, the financial impact of the second contract is expected to be reflected in Arabian Pipes' results in the second and third quarters of 2027.

On September 15, Arabian Pipes Company signed a contract worth approximately SAR 19 million ($5.1 million) with Saudi Aramco for the coating of steel pipes, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Tags: Pipe Tubular S. Arabia Middle East Steelmaking 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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