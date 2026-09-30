Saudi Steel Pipe secures $19.4 million oil and gas pipe contract from Aramco

Saudi Arabia-based Saudi Steel Pipe Company (SSP), operating under the TenarisSaudiSteelPipes brand, has announced that it has secured an order worth approximately SAR 72.8 million ($19.4 million) from Saudi Aramco for the supply of oil and gas steel pipes.

Financial impact expected in H2 2027

Awarded and signed on September 28, the contract runs for up to 12 months, with its financial impact expected to be reflected in the company's results in the second half of 2027, according to its Saudi Exchange disclosure.

As SteelOrbis previously reported, the company secured oil and gas pipe supply contracts with Aramco worth SAR 127 million ($33.86 million) and SAR 65 million ($17.33 million), reported in March and June this year, respectively, with both expected to contribute to its financial results in the first half of 2027.