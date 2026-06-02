TenarisSaudiSteelPipes secures $17 million steel pipe order from Saudi Aramco

Saudi Arabia-based pipemaker TenarisSaudiSteelPipes, formerly known as Saudi Steel Pipe Co. (SSP), has announced that it has received a purchase order worth approximately SAR 65 million ($17.33 million) from Saudi Arabian oil giant Saudi Aramco.

According to the company’s statement, the order covers the supply of oil and gas steel pipes to Saudi Aramco. The contract will be valid for up to 12 months. The company stated that the financial impact of the order is expected to be reflected in its results in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2027.

SteelOrbis previously reported that TenarisSaudiSteelPipes had signed another contract worth SAR 127 million ($33.86 million) with Saudi Aramco for the supply of oil and gas steel pipes, with the financial impact expected in the first half of 2027.

With the latest order, the total value of contracts signed between TenarisSaudiSteelPipes and Saudi Aramco stands at approximately SAR 192 million ($51.19 million).