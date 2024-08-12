 |  Login 
Saudi-based East Pipes inks multi contracts with Esnad Al-Turuq for pipe supply

Monday, 12 August 2024 14:50:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Saudi Arabia-based pipe manufacturer East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry has announced that it has inked multi contracts with local company Esnad Al-Turuq for the supply of steel pipes worth over SAR 235 million ($62.66 million), including tax.

Under the contracts, East Pipes Co. will supply steel pipes and provide coating services to Esnad Al-Turuq over a period of two years. The financial impact of these contracts is expected to be reflected in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 and the third quarter of the financial year 2026-27.


