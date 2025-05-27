Russia’s Severstal to build new coke oven battery at CherMK

Russian steelmaker Severstal has started site preparation for constructing coke oven battery No. 12 at its subsidiary Cherepovets Iron and Steel Works (CherMK), with an annual capacity of 1.4 million mt of coke. This project is part of a major technical upgrade aimed at reducing environmental impact and improving production efficiency. The new unit will replace two obsolete coke batteries and will include a dry coke quenching unit that recovers heat energy to generate steam and electricity. The project is currently in the site preparation and detailed design phase, with the first unit scheduled for commissioning in 2027.

The new coke battery will use the best available technologies, including a dust-free discharge system that reduces emissions to just 10 mg/m³ - matching the world's cleanest metallurgical plants. All operations will be fully automated to eliminate human error and optimize efficiency.

Key environmental features include smokeless loading systems, special oven design to prevent unorganized emissions, and advanced air supply systems that minimize nitrogen oxide formation. The facility will also include coal charge compaction technology, allowing production of high-quality coke from lower-grade coal.