 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Russia’s...

Russia’s Severstal to build new coke oven battery at CherMK

Tuesday, 27 May 2025 10:43:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has started site preparation for constructing coke oven battery No. 12 at its subsidiary Cherepovets Iron and Steel Works (CherMK), with an annual capacity of 1.4 million mt of coke. This project is part of a major technical upgrade aimed at reducing environmental impact and improving production efficiency. The new unit will replace two obsolete coke batteries and will include a dry coke quenching unit that recovers heat energy to generate steam and electricity. The project is currently in the site preparation and detailed design phase, with the first unit scheduled for commissioning in 2027.

The new coke battery will use the best available technologies, including a dust-free discharge system that reduces emissions to just 10 mg/m³ - matching the world's cleanest metallurgical plants. All operations will be fully automated to eliminate human error and optimize efficiency.
 
Key environmental features include smokeless loading systems, special oven design to prevent unorganized emissions, and advanced air supply systems that minimize nitrogen oxide formation. The facility will also include coal charge compaction technology, allowing production of high-quality coke from lower-grade coal.

Tags: Russia CIS Steelmaking Severstal 

Similar articles

Severstal plans to increase structural steel production to 178,000 mt

16 May | Steel News

Severstal’s sales revenues down 5.2 in Q1

23 Apr | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal modernizes structural steel plant

14 Apr | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal starts testing process at its new wire rod mill

04 Apr | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal to build new warehouse to increase rolled metal output

20 Mar | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal starts production of new types of LD pipes for oil and gas

14 Mar | Steel News

Severstal to shut down its BF No. 4 at Cherepovets for revamp

19 Feb | Steel News

Severstal’s sales revenues up 14% in 2024, significant investments planned for 2025

04 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal to upgrade its blast furnace No. 4

29 Jan | Steel News

Severstal completes reconstruction works at its Cherepovets plant

28 Jan | Steel News