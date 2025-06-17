Russia’s Severstal begins upgrade of furnace No. 1

Russia-based steelmaker Severstal has started a major reconstruction of furnace No. 1 at its CherMK plant to boost production of thick sheet and high-strength rolled products. The RUB 1.4 billion ($17.8 million) investment will increase output of heat-treated rolled products, including high-strength and wear-resistant steel to 18,000 mt per year.

The upgraded furnace will produce thick-plate high-strength steel sheets for the automotive industry and for the manufacturing of special equipment used in areas such as road construction. New burners will expand the temperature range for metal heating to 150-1000 degrees Celsius.

The modernization includes extending the furnace length by four meters to 58 meters total, which will increase average productivity by seven percent. Modern heat engineering systems will reduce specific gas consumption and carbon emissions as part of the environmental benefits.