Russia strengthens dominance in Turkey's pig iron imports in January-July 2026

In July this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 314,503 metric tons, up by 26.6 percent compared to June and up by 18.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $123.90 million, increasing by 25.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 27.1 percent year on year.

In the first seven months of the year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 1.64 million mt, up 16.5 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 18.8 percent to $609.54 million, both year on year.

Turkey's pig iron imports - Last 12 months

Imports from Russia increased by 41.6 percent year on year to 1.47 million mt, accounting for the vast majority of Turkey's total pig iron imports and further strengthening the country's position as by far the largest supplier. Imports from Ukraine also rose by 88.3 percent to 83,160 mt. By contrast, imports from India decreased by 7.4 percent to 50,950 mt, while imports from Kazakhstan fell by 80.9 percent to 24,945 mt. Another notable change in the supply structure was the sharp decline in shipments from Germany, which had supplied a significant volume in the same period last year but recorded only limited tonnage this year.

Turkey's top pig iron import sources in the January-July period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2026 January-July 2025 Y-o-y change (%) July 2026 July 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,472,490 1,039,732 41.6 314,503 179,658 75.1 Ukraine 83,160 44,160 88.3 - - - India 50,950 55,000 -7.4 - 55,000 - Kazakhstan 24,945 130,545 -80.9 - 16,917 - S. Africa 5,026 12,000 -58.1 - - - Germany - 55,997 - - - -

Shares in Turkey's pig iron imports - January-July 2026