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Kardemir posts net profit in H1 2026, accelerates efforts to increase international market share

Monday, 17 August 2026 15:06:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabük Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kardemir) has announced its financial and operational results for the first half of this year.

In the given period, the company posted a net profit of TRY 5.97 billion ($124.76 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 335.84 million recorded in the first half of last year, while its sales revenue decreased by 5.4 percent year on year to TRY 37.35 billion ($779.89 million). In the same period, Kardemir reported an operating profit of TRY 1.68 billion ($35.06 million), compared to an operating loss of TRY 529.52 million in the first half of 2025.

The company recorded EBITDA of TRY 4.75 billion ($99.17 million) in the first half, while its EBITDA margin increased to 12.72 percent.

In the first half, the company's crude steel production increased by 5.3 percent year on year to 1.31 million mt, while its pig iron production rose by 7.3 percent year on year to 1.22 million mt. Meanwhile, Kardemir's sales volume increased by two percent year on year to 1.26 million mt.

Kardemir stated that in 2026 it has accelerated its efforts to increase the share of its high value-added products in international markets. The company is strengthening its presence in global markets through sales to various countries, particularly Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Georgia, Poland, Tunisia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Malta and North Macedonia.

Continuing its strategic investments aimed at strengthening its production infrastructure and supporting its long-term competitiveness, Kardemir commissioned its continuous casting machine No. 2 and KOCKS Block investments in April. During 2026, the company also implemented investments in a vacuum plant and the modernization of its biological treatment plant.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Crude Steel Pig Iron Raw Mat Turkey Europe Steelmaking Fin. Reports Kardemir 

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