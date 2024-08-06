Production of vehicles increases in Argentina

Argentina produced 44,436 units (cars and light commercial vehicles) in July, which was 38.7 percent more than June.

Under the same comparison basis, exports increased by 35.7 percent to 28,330 units and domestic sales increased by 2.2 percent to 33,043 units.

On annual basis, comparing July 2024 to July 2023, production declined by 9.8 percent, exports declined by 1.2 percent, and domestic sales declined by 6.8 percent.

When comparing the first seven months of 2024 to 2023, production declined by 24.3 percent to 261,172 units, exports declined by 14.1 percent to 155,169 units, and domestic sales declined by 18.0 percent to 195, 29 units.

Martin Zuppi, president of ADEFA, said in a statement, “it is important to consider the challenges posed by the economic scenario of the country, while maintaining the works next to the automotive value chain and to the authorities, to reach, as soon as possible, the path to growing in annual terms.”

Zuppi added that one of the main challenges for the sector is to secure investments in the new forms of motoring the vehicles, a process that the sector is facing in global terms and that could ensure its long-term sustainability.