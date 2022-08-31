﻿
English
Producer prices in French industry up two percent in July from June

Wednesday, 31 August 2022 11:46:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, producer prices in French industry increased by two percent month on month and by 25.9 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France dropped by 0.5 percent in July compared to June and rose by 19.3 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products were up by 0.2 percent and prices of exported transport equipment moved up by two percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in July prices of exported manufactured products rose by 15.1 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 7.9 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in July moved down by 0.4 percent compared to June and advanced by 14.5 percent compared to the same month of 2021.


